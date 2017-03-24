NBI 'rescues' 4 minors in mall entrapment

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 rescued four minors, one of them believed to be a 17-year-old pimp, during an entrapment inside a mall in Mandaue City.

Allan Tubi, NBI 7 supervising agent, said that the pimp would offer his companions to local and foreign customers.

"We received the request from Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale that minors are being engaged in prostitution for a fee," he said.

The operation was requested by the Provincial Women's Commission (PWC) last March 15 after it received information that the same three girls were pimped to local and foreign customers for P3,000 each.

The rescued minors are all senior high school, between 16 and 17 years old.

The surveillance conducted last March 22 turned out to be positive, which led to the operation at 3 p.m. last Thursday.

An agent posed as a potential customer and gave his number to the pimp, who contacted them through text that he could provide minors for sex.

"He's pimping three girls who hail from Mandaue and he brings them to the agreed place for the agreement where sexual encounters are consummated," Tubi said.

The rescue was coordinated with the PWC, the Children's Legal Bureau and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The rescued minors were made to undergo stress debriefing.

Because of the sensitive nature of the case, no media was allowed to tag along during the operation.

The minors were also not presented to protect their identities and their welfare.

Tubi said that they will file charges against the pimp after they collate the testimonies of the victims and their parents.

"Even if he is aware of what he's doing or not, definitely we will file a case,” Tubi said.

However, social workers will still appraise the suspect to determine if he acted in discernment.

Qualified human trafficking is a non-bailable offense with jail time of up to 20 years and a P5-million fine.