PRO 7 assessing need to shut down signal in Bohol

POLICE Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño said that they may jam the cellular phone signals during the 31st Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Bohol next week.

He said they have not finalized anything yet since their contingency planning with other government agencies is ongoing.

The police official said that the signal shutdown will depend on the security situation.

“If there is a big threat to the safety (of the public and the delegates), we might need to shutdown the signal in the entire area. If there is no threat, we won’t do it,” said Taliño.

In January this year, the National Telecommunications 7, upon the request of PRO 7, shut down the cellphone signal in some areas in Cebu City for the Sinulog grand parade.

The cellphone signal inLapu-Lapu City was also turned off that same month for a Miss Universe event.

Bohol will host the ministerial and senior officials’ meeting on ASEAN economic development on April 3 to 7, which is expected to gather some 600 to 700 delegates.

Several other meetings are also scheduled in Bohol from April 18 to 22.

The ASEAN is composed of the Philippines, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

President Rodrigo Duterte is the new ASEAN chairman.

As part of the police’s security preparation for the upcoming ASEAN Summit and Holy Week, Taliño led the distribution of leaflets and foldable fans to the passengers of the Cebu South Bus Terminal, Cebu City Pier 1, and North Bus Terminal.

These bear the names of the most wanted criminals in the region.