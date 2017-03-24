PRO 7 chief sees lapses by police

POLICE Regional Office 7 Director Noli Taliño said he noticed “little” lapses committed by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) during the detention of road rage suspect David Lim Jr.

“The observance of visiting hours, hindi naobserbahan iyan nung nakulong si David Lim. Kung sino-sinong tao ang nandoon sa selda at nagkaroon ng konting problema (Visiting hours were not followed),” he said.

Taliño, after learning about it, instructed CCPO Director Joel Doria to inspect the detention cell and relieve the officers assigned as guards.

The police official said he gave security to Lim and the latter’s victim, nurse Ephraim Nuñal, saying the incident became “sensational” after video on it went viral.

He said there was no special treatment given to Lim. He said such accusation against them was only the public’s “guniguni” or hallucination. Police commandos guarded Lim.