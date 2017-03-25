51 police in Central Visayas living lavish lifestyle

INVESTIGATORS have discovered that 51 police officers in Central Visayas are living in luxury and that their lifestyles are beyond their monthly salaries.

These officers were subjected to a lifestyle check by the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7.

Of the 51 officers scrutinized, RID chief operation officer Senior Insp. Ervin Bellen told SuperBalita Cebu, in an interview, that 13 were police commissioned officers, while 38 were non-commissioned officers.

“They are living luxurious lives. They have many cars and properties but they can’t explain their wealth. Some of them are still P01 or P03 yet their assets are in millions,” Bellen said in Cebuano.

He also said they doubted these officers because their payslips state that they have few debts but their children are studying in expensive schools.

The lifestyle check conducted by the RID is part of the internal cleansing in the Philippine National Police (PNP) initiated by Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

Bellen said the result of their lifestyle check will be submitted to the Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) 7 for further investigation.

In a separate interview, RIAS 7 chief Senior Supt. Jose Carumba said they are still investigating the 63 active officers under PRO 7 for their luxurious lifestyle.

Nine police commissioned officers were already facing criminal and administrative complaints before the anti-graft court for owning several cars that were not declared in their Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

These police officers are now at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame. Guam P. Logroño of SunStar Superbalita