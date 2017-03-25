Hold order vs. Lim Jr. sought

THE camp of Cebuano nurse Ephraim Nuñal will ask the court to issue an order that would prevent road rage suspect David Lim Jr. from leaving the country while the case against him and his girlfriend, Tamae Bacu Takahashi, is ongoing.

“We will file appropriate pleadings and avail ourselves of all remedies to make it sure the accused will not leave the country,” Nuñal’s lawyer Mundlyn Martin told SunStar Cebu.

Lim, 28, shot Nuñal, of Talisay City, around 3 a.m. on March 19. The incident was caught on a car’s dashboard camera and went viral.

Lim, the nephew of Cebuano-Chinese businessman Peter Lim, whom President Rodrigo Duterte accused as a top drug lord in Central Visayas, stepped out of detention after posting a total bond of P144,000 for his frustrated homicide and illegal firearms and ammunition cases last Thursday afternoon.

Takahashi, Lim’s girlfriend, is also facing charges for violating Article 275 of the Revised Penal Code, or the abandonment of a person in danger.

Prosecutor Liceria LoFranco-Rabillas ruled there was no “qualifying circumstance” for the case to be a frustrated murder, like treachery.

Likewise, Atty. Martin, in an interview, said the Bureau of Immigration secretary is already acting upon their request to put Lim in the system and the submission of such request was only for formality’s sake.

Under the law, the Regional Trial Court, upon filing of criminal case, may issue an order directing the immigration bureau to hold the departure of the accused.