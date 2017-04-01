2 'robbers', 64 'drug suspects' arrested in Cebu City
TWO suspected robbers and 64 suspected drug personalities were caught during a One-Time Big-Time operation last Friday in Cebu City.
Police caught Roel “Weng-Weng”, 18, and Aldro Toñacao, 19, who allegedly stole the jewelry of deceased Chinese nationals in their resting place at the Carreta cemetery.
Shabu worth P940,814 were confiscated from separate buy-busts.
A former bus driver and three conductors who tested positive in the drug test last year were also caught at the Cebu South Bus Terminal by the personnel of Carbon Police Station.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 02, 2017.
