5 arrested for illegal drugs in Lapu-Lapu City

FIVE persons who are suspected to be involved in illegal drugs were arrested in Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Station 5 personnel arrested Jefrey Silawan, 37; Arnold Malingin, 19; Marlou Casio, 24; and Jeffrey Cabilao, 27, in Sitio Pool, Barangay Bankal last Friday.

A total of P20,296 worth of illegal drugs were seized from the suspects.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit led by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy caught Rex Casinillo, 38, after selling a sachet of shabu worth P300 to a police decoy yesterday.

At least 53 sachets of shabu worth P54,988 were seized from Casinillo.