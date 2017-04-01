5 arrested for illegal drugs in Lapu-Lapu City | SunStar

5 arrested for illegal drugs in Lapu-Lapu City

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

5 arrested for illegal drugs in Lapu-Lapu City

Saturday, April 01, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

FIVE persons who are suspected to be involved in illegal drugs were arrested in Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Station 5 personnel arrested Jefrey Silawan, 37; Arnold Malingin, 19; Marlou Casio, 24; and Jeffrey Cabilao, 27, in Sitio Pool, Barangay Bankal last Friday.

A total of P20,296 worth of illegal drugs were seized from the suspects.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit led by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy caught Rex Casinillo, 38, after selling a sachet of shabu worth P300 to a police decoy yesterday.

At least 53 sachets of shabu worth P54,988 were seized from Casinillo.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 02, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments