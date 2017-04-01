500 vendors attend talk on DWUP guidelines | SunStar

500 vendors attend talk on DWUP guidelines

500 vendors attend talk on DWUP guidelines

Saturday, April 01, 2017
By
Rona Joyce T. Fernandez

TO ensure discipline among close to 500 street vendors, the Cebu City Government is conducting a series of orientation seminars to teach the traders the guidelines on proper street vending.

DWUP head Genevieve Alcoseba said the move is part of Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s directive to create a system among street vendors; after the orientation, the vendors will be given a temporary approval from City Hall.

The guidelines include keeping their vending areas clean and making sure they don’t block the entryway of business establishments, among others.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 02, 2017.

