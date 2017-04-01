500 vendors attend talk on DWUP guidelines

TO ensure discipline among close to 500 street vendors, the Cebu City Government is conducting a series of orientation seminars to teach the traders the guidelines on proper street vending.

DWUP head Genevieve Alcoseba said the move is part of Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s directive to create a system among street vendors; after the orientation, the vendors will be given a temporary approval from City Hall.

The guidelines include keeping their vending areas clean and making sure they don’t block the entryway of business establishments, among others.