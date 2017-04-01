500 vendors attend talk on DWUP guidelines
TO ensure discipline among close to 500 street vendors, the Cebu City Government is conducting a series of orientation seminars to teach the traders the guidelines on proper street vending.
DWUP head Genevieve Alcoseba said the move is part of Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s directive to create a system among street vendors; after the orientation, the vendors will be given a temporary approval from City Hall.
The guidelines include keeping their vending areas clean and making sure they don’t block the entryway of business establishments, among others.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 02, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!