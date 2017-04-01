Boy playing near post electrocuted in Tisa village

A 2-YEAR-OLD boy died while his 3-year-old sister suffered electrical shocks while they were playing near an electrical post in Sitio Tabaylawom, Barangay Tisa yesterday morning.

PO3 Winston Ybañez of the Homicide Section told SunStar Cebu that the electrical post was installed near the guard house of a subdivision along the road.

“There were no warning signs, and the contractor said the post was supposed to be taken down,” Ybañez said.

Jerdick Cobrana, 2, and his sister Cherry Anne were playing in the area at 11:30 a.m. when Jerdick was sucked into the post by the electric current and got stuck. Cherry Anne also suffered electrical shocks.

Their father Jerome, 34, tried pulling his children away from the post. He suffered shocks but managed to pull his children from the post and rush them to the hospital. But Jerdick died after several minutes.

Ybañez said the post was placed there by the contractor temporarily to provide electricity to a project in the area.

A man also suffered electrical shocks in Barangay Inayawan last Friday afternoon while installing a roof. Junrey Galeon, 24, was rushed to the hospital by his co-workers.