Ex-security guard arrested for P800,000 shabu | SunStar

Ex-security guard arrested for P800,000 shabu

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Ex-security guard arrested for P800,000 shabu

Saturday, April 01, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting

A FORMER security guard was caught during a drug bust with P832,000 worth of shabu in Sitio Naba, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City last Thursday.

Senior Insp. Eduard Sanchez, chief of the Mambaling Police Station, said the business of Anthony Angana, 26, thrived last February when anti-drug operations were suspended.

“A concerned citizen reported his activities when it boomed because people were already scared,” Sanchez said.

He will face charges for the violation of Sec. 5 of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 02, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments