Ex-security guard arrested for P800,000 shabu

A FORMER security guard was caught during a drug bust with P832,000 worth of shabu in Sitio Naba, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City last Thursday.

Senior Insp. Eduard Sanchez, chief of the Mambaling Police Station, said the business of Anthony Angana, 26, thrived last February when anti-drug operations were suspended.

“A concerned citizen reported his activities when it boomed because people were already scared,” Sanchez said.

He will face charges for the violation of Sec. 5 of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.