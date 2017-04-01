Man killed in Santander accident

A DRIVER was killed after the truck full of mahogany lumber that he was driving rammed into a mahogany tree in Barangay Canlumacad, Santander town yesterday dawn.

PO3 Antonio Belesco of the Santander Police Station said that Ramil Bertudes, 41, of Umanod, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental, may have fallen asleep while driving on his way to Ginatilan at 4:30 a.m.

Bertudes was already in Barangay Liloan, but when they reached the national highway, he lost control of the truck that went to the other lane and rammed into the tree.