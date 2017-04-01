Man killed in Santander accident
A DRIVER was killed after the truck full of mahogany lumber that he was driving rammed into a mahogany tree in Barangay Canlumacad, Santander town yesterday dawn.
PO3 Antonio Belesco of the Santander Police Station said that Ramil Bertudes, 41, of Umanod, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental, may have fallen asleep while driving on his way to Ginatilan at 4:30 a.m.
Bertudes was already in Barangay Liloan, but when they reached the national highway, he lost control of the truck that went to the other lane and rammed into the tree.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 02, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!