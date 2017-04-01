SRP traffic ‘manageable’ despite flyover closure

DESPITE minor congestion involving large vehicles, traffic on the South Road Properties (SRP) on Saturday, April 1, was manageable, an official said.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) operations chief Francisco Ouano said that as of 4 p.m., the closure of the flyover in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City did not cause much inconvenience to motorists and commuters plying the SRP as an alternative route to north Cebu.

“So far, the traffic situation is stable. We also started diverting vehicles as early as 6 p.m. last Friday,” he said.

The Talisay City Government is closing the flyover from March 31 to midnight of April 2 for repairs.

Motorists using the flyover have been advised to use the pocket roads located below the flyover and other diversion roads in the barangay.

With this, the Cebu City Government has allowed southbound buses to access the SRP roads while repairs works are ongoing.

Ouano also advised bus drivers and other motorists to follow the speed limit and other traffic rules to avoid accidents.

The CCTO tapped 40 volunteers of Task Force Alpha to help manage the traffic situation on Vestil St. in Barangay Mambaling.Engr. Leslie Anthony Molina, of the second engineering district of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH 7), said the target is to finish phase 1 of the rehabilitation project on time.

“We don’t want to inconvenience the public, especially those reporting for work. As long as it doesn’t rain, we have no problem,” he told SunStar Cebu.

Phase 1, which includes scrapping off the old asphalt, overlaying of new asphalt and water proofing, is now 40 percent complete, Molina said.

The project’s first phase costs P9 million and is funded by the National Government.

He assured that the rehab will be fast-tracked as two backhoes are operating, aside from other heavy equipment units.

The second and final layering of asphalt is scheduled on April 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day. The flyover is expected to be passable right after that.

Molina said that the DPWH Central Office is finalizing the date for the start of phase 2, which will include retrofitting and installation of expansion joints and is estimated to cost P23 million.

“We’re still waiting for the materials to arrive from South Korea, but the construction is expected to run until June. The joints will be useful in improving the condition of the flyover,” Molina said.

He said that after the rehab, the flyover will be in good condition for a decade.

Constructed in 1998, the Tabunok flyover is the oldest in Cebu.