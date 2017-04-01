Who will have to pay for sites of BRT terminals in Cebu?

CLOSE to a hundred property owners are set to be affected once the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is put in place.

An ordinance that seeks to finalize the list of persons and properties that will be affected when lots are acquired for the project has been pushed before the Cebu City Council.

The BRT Project Implementation Unit has surveyed the affected properties but it only covered those establishments that were there from March 2016 to December 2016.

Under the proposed ordinance sponsored by Councilor Joel Garganera, the earlier survey will be made part of the new one.

Owners of the properties that will be affected once the mass transit project will be implemented, but who were not surveyed, may request the Office of the Mayor for inclusion. They’ll need to show reasonable grounds why they were not able to participate, the proposal added.

Once the new survey will be finalized, the persons and establishments that will be listed are the only ones who can avail themselves of the resettlement and compensation.

The Department of Transportation has allocated P9 billion to acquire lots in the affected areas, where the stations and terminals will be built. That is on top of the P10-billion project cost.

As proposed, the BRT route will start in Barangay Talamban, proceed to Gov. Mariano Cuenco Ave. Archbishop Reyes Ave., Escario St., Osmeña Blvd. and end on N. Bacalso Ave. in Barangay Bulacao.