3 fisherman hurt in hacking in Samboan town | SunStar

3 fisherman hurt in hacking in Samboan town

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

3 fisherman hurt in hacking in Samboan town

Tuesday, April 04, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

A 58-YEAR-OLD man hacked a fisherman who accused him of stealing gasoline in Barangay Dalahikan, Samboan, Cebu last Monday morning.

Suspect Isabeliano Catipay Rusiana used a 37-inch bolo in attacking Ignacio Villarin Benson, 47, at 11:30 a.m. Benson survived the attack.

He suffered wounds in his legs. Rusiana allegedly attacked Benson while the latter was driving his motorcycle.

Benson fell and Rusiana continued attacking him.

Rusiana only stopped when he noticed that the victim was no longer moving.

He tried to escape, but the police caught him.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 05, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments