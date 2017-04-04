Camp Crame relieves 3 cops from PRO 7

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 confirmed that Camp Crame has relieved two police officials and a non-commissioned officer from Central Visayas.

PRO 7 Director Noli Taliño said that he is yet to verify the reasons behind the move, saying that these police officials might have been included in the regular rotation of regional offices.

“They received an order of relief outside PRO 7. We’re still seeking the reasons for their relief because there have been regular rotation of officials, and maybe this is one of the reasons,” said Taliño.

The chief of Tagbilaran, Bohol and the Regional Special Operations Task Group 7 were the ones relieved from posts.

Taliño said that some places were too far for these officials to go to during court hearings of pending cases, which made it difficult to answer subpoenas.