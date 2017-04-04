Crime Laboratory 7 to undergo inventory

THE Regional Crime Laboratory 7 has been asked to conduct an inventory of evidence confiscated from suspected drug pushers and users.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald dela Rosa ordered the inventory to ensure that these are all accounted for. The directive was issued following the arrest of a crime laboratory chief in Muntinlupa for allegedly sniffing shabu.

“These (pieces of) evidence should not be tampered with because these will still be presented to the court. It should be secured and accounted for because all evidence will be forwarded to the crime lab,” said Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño.

Taliño said that he already spoke with the chief of the PNP 7 Crime Laboratory to follow dela Rosa’s directive.

The crime laboratory is not under the PRO 7, as it directly reports to its national headquarters in Manila.

Taliño said that the PRO 7 will wait for the inventory report to be submitted by the crime laboratory.

Supt. Lito Cabamongan, 50, chief of Muntinlupa City’s Crime Laboratory, was arrested after he was allegedly caught sniffing shabu. Cabamongan denied the accusation.

He was scolded by dela Rosa who then announced that all regional crime laboratories should do an inventory of stored evidence.