Osmeña tasked delos Santos to check city jail situation

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that Cebu City Jail inmates who are found positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and pulmonary tuberculosis (PTB) illnesses have to be separated from the other inmates to prevent the ailments from spreading.

In an interview, Osmeña said that he wants Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos, who is the deputy mayor for health, to be on top of addressing the concern.

“I’m shocked. That’s what happens when there’s congestion. They should separate them immediately,” he said.

At present, the jail houses 4,174 inmates. The jail was designed to accommodate only 1,000 inmates.

In a separate interview, delos Santos said she will inspect the city jail tomorrow to assess the situation, which will be used in mapping out intervention programs, particularly for those with HIV and PTB.

“We really have to address this because this is a matter of great importance,” she told reporters.

Councilor Dave Tumulak and representatives from the City Health Department and Cebu City Medical Center will join her during the visit.

Delos Santos said that since there is congestion in the jail, sick inmates may not be immediately separated from the other inmates. She assured, though, that the City will try to come up with a plan to address such problem.

Delos Santos said that the City is willing to provide whatever health services that the facility needs, particularly the doctors and maintenance medicines of detainees with HIV and PTB.

According to the report submitted by Jail Warden Supt. Arnel Peralta to Tumulak, there are 136 inmates who were diagnosed with HIV; 32 diagnosed with PTB; and 24 who have psychiatric cases.

Of the 136 inmates with HIV, 88 are undergoing medication, 45 are for follow-ups and three have refused treatment.

Of the 32 inmates with PTB, eight of them are multi-drug resistant, while one is extensively drug-resistant.