PDEA 7 op nabs mother for 29T shabu in buy-bust

A 67-YEAR-OLD woman was caught in a buy-bust by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 in Matab-ang, Toledo City yesterday.

Suspect Virginia “Bely” Sanchez Jareño allegedly yielded 58 packs of suspected shabu worth P29,000.

She is in the list of high-value targets.

She is the mother of alleged big-time drug pusher Jay Jareño, who was killed inside a motel in Mandaue City in a shootout with the Regional Intelligence Division 7 operatives in September 2016.

The suspect can allegedly dispose of 500 grams per week in Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, and Pinamungajan.