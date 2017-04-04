PDEA 7 op nabs mother for 29T shabu in buy-bust
A 67-YEAR-OLD woman was caught in a buy-bust by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 in Matab-ang, Toledo City yesterday.
Suspect Virginia “Bely” Sanchez Jareño allegedly yielded 58 packs of suspected shabu worth P29,000.
She is in the list of high-value targets.
She is the mother of alleged big-time drug pusher Jay Jareño, who was killed inside a motel in Mandaue City in a shootout with the Regional Intelligence Division 7 operatives in September 2016.
The suspect can allegedly dispose of 500 grams per week in Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, and Pinamungajan.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 05, 2017.
