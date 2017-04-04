‘Rescue’ drives net 180 down-and-outs

WHENEVER Cebu hosts international events, 25-year-old Jocelyn Mañego knows what to expect.

Jocelyn, her husband Roland and three kids were among the street dwellers who were rescued by a joint team from several government agencies, including the Cebu City Government and the Cebu City Police Office.

The operation was conducted to clear the ceremonial route of the ongoing meetings for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City.

Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) Chief Lea Japson said that they conducted similar operations last year, but they’ve intensified it this week because of the Asean meetings.

Since Monday, 180 individuals, who “live” on roads near Radisson Blu Hotel, or on the streets in Barangays San Roque, Tinago, Sto. Niño, Carreta and Pari-an, have been rescued.

Jocelyn, a native of Asturias town, said that it was their third time to be picked up from the street and brought to a temporary shelter provided by the City.

The same thing happened to them during the International Eucharistic Congress and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings last year.

“We always go back to the sidewalk because we don’t have a house. We have no problem if they rescue us. We are cooperative, as long as we’re allowed to leave the temporary shelter to continue our livelihood,” she told SunStar Cebu in Cebuano.

The Mañegos sell bottled water at the Basilica del Sto. Niño.

Yesterday, 32 children, 10 adults and 10 seniors were rescued.

In a phone interview, Japson denied reports that food was not given to the rescued individuals, prompting them to leave the vacant building inside the City Abattoir where they’re temporarily staying.

When SunStar Cebu visited them yesterday afternoon, DSWS was distributing food packs, which included five kilos of rice, eight canned goods and six coffee packs, to the families.