Siquijor ‘killer’ charged

LONGBOARDER Michael Manayon has asked relatives of the two women he stabbed to death at the Bruce Beach Resort in San Juan, Siquijor last Sunday night for forgiveness.

But the relatives demand justice.

The 34-year-old respondent, a Lapu-Lapu City resident, said he had no intention of killing Loraine Ramirez, 17, and Nikki Pinero, who was pregnant.

Police filed murder and illegal drug possession complaints against Manayon before the Siquijor Provincial Prosecutor’s Office yesterday morning.

During the inquest conducted by Prosecutor Gerard Martin Cornelio, Manayon admitted that he used lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and marijuana before the attack.

Manayon said he bought a tablet of LSD for P800 from a participant of the international longboarding competition held Siquijor last week.

“He admitted he committed the crime. He said he was hallucinating that Ramirez’s boyfriend would report him to the police,” said investigator PO2 Reck Chel Perez in Cebuano.

The suspect opted not to undergo preliminary investigation.

Cornelio elevated the complaints to the Regional Trial Court Branch 46.

Murder is non-bailable.

The suspect is a friend of Ramirez’s boyfriend, not Pinero’s as earlier reported.