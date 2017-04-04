Sueno ‘incapable of corruption’

SAYING that Ismael Sueno has a “very good reputation”, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is saddened that the Department of Interior and Local Government secretary was sacked from office.

Sueno’s dismissal was announced by President Rodrigo Duterte at the end of the 14th Cabinet meeting last Monday evening. He cited “loss of trust and confidence.”

The dismissal came after Sueno accused three of his undersecretaries, John Castriciones, Jesus Hinlo, and Emily Padilla, of being behind a letter that reached Duterte containing allegations that he was enriching himself in office.

Osmeña, though, thinks Sueno is not capable of such an act.

“I’ve not heard of any discussion about his being involved in corruption. You can tell by the people who hang around him,” he said.

He described the former interior secretary as a modest leader like former Maribojoc, Bohol mayor now Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr.

While Sueno is more of an “acquaintance”, having only met him on some occasions, Osmeña said Sueno does not have bodyguards around him.

“I met him many years ago because he was with (former Cebu Gov.) Lito Osmeña. But I talked to him personally (last year) about (National Police Commission 7 Director) Homer Cabaral’s allegations about me no longer supporting the police. He was very easy to talk to,” he said.

Osmeña said he hopes Duterte will not appoint former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as Sueno’s replacement.