Tomas: Someone wants me out

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña thinks that someone influential is behind the personalities who want him either suspended or investigated.

This came after Busay Barangay Captain Amilo Lopez last week sent a letter asking the assistance of the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas in finding out who leaked his drug test result last year.

Lopez tested positive for illegal drug use during a surprise test administered by the City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) last October.

He, however, tested negative in the confirmatory test conducted by a private laboratory in Manila a month after the controversy sparked.

In his letter to Deputy Ombudsman Paul Elmer Clemente, Lopez wants the anti-graft office to determine if it was Cosap head Dr. Alice Utlang, Osmeña or a media practitioner who made his results public.

He said he will file charges against the persons who will be found responsible.

“Obvious gyud na (it’s obvious that someone’s behind all this). There are many people who are consolidating their forces against me,” Osmeña said.

Lopez earlier said that he wrote his letter of request himself without the help of a legal counsel.

He told reporters that his main purpose was to “seek justice”, saying that the incident did not only “traumatized” him but also caused his family and constituents “so much hurt.”

Osmeña, though, said that he has no qualms about Lopez’s request, and that he is willing to cooperate should the anti-graft office call for an investigation.

“Let them investigate. That’s fine with me. (But Lopez) should explain more why he failed in the (first) drug test,” he said.

Earlier last month, Apas Barangay Captain Ramil Ayuman asked the Office of the President to preventively suspend Osmeña for allowing his relative to buy the two Dodge Chargers that were reportedly donated to the City Government and for using these as his personal service prior to the sale.