Two men fall in anti-drug op in Lapu-Lapu
TWO persons were arrested during a buy-bust in Sitio Datag, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City yesterday dawn.
Jovith Soliano, 33, and Steiner Wagwag, 24, who are both Maribago residents, were caught by a team of the Lapu-Lapu Police Station 2-Drug Enforcement Unit at 4:30 a.m.
The operation was led by Chief Insp. Wayne Magbanua.
The team confiscated nine sachets and two medium packs of shabu valued at P21,948.
They also recovered the P200 marked money used in the buy-bust.
Drug suspects were temporarily detained at the Lapu-Lapu Police Office detention cell.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 05, 2017.
