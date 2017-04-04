‘What about economic benefits?’ vendors ask

JANET Illustrisimo, a local vendor of Santa Fe town in Bantayan Island, looks forward to Holy Week when she earns more than in other days of the year.

Illustrisimo sets up a table where there’s an event and goes home with more than enough for the family’s needs.

While issues hound an upcoming event in the town this Holy Week, Janet hoped that those involve will consider the economic effects of these activities without disrecpecting religious activities.

Illustrisimo wants church officials and local leaders to talk about it.

Some Catholic parishioners, led by their parish priest, are campaigning against the holding of a music event in town during Holy Week.

“Kini nga event dili ni event nga karon lang. Naa na may event nangabot oy... Pero dapat unta katong mga tawo niagrabyar ba or mura ba modili nangutana unta sa organizer kung unsa man gyud ang inyong programa. Ana unta (This event is not new in Santa Fe in Sta. Fe. The organizers and those who oppose the show should have talked about it),” said Illustrisimo.

Illustrisimo is one of the many local entrepreneurs who shared their thoughts on the issue.

Following the parish priest’s protest, organizers canceled some of the events.

Debbie Orellano, organizer of Isla, said they canceled the Hablon fashion show due to misconceptions about it.

“We are not holding bikini open because that activity shows disrespect to the church. Although, we cannot stop some people from wearing two-piece because it’s a beach. Di na namo concern (That’s no longer our concern),” said Orellano.

“Hablon fashion show is sanina gyud na sya (was supposed to showcase dresses). The material is hablon which is from Bantayan. It was for the purpose of promoting the island’s product,” she said.

Fr. Roy Bucag, parish priest of the Sto. Niño Roman Catholic parish in Santa Fe, organized a prayer rally last Saturday to protest a music festival scheduled for Holy Week.

BJ Suzara, another Isla organizer, said they had visited the church to meet with Fr. Bucag to ask for his comments. But Bucag did not once talk to them.

Orellano said Isla organizers will set up the things needed on Holy Wednesday. Beach games will be held on Maundy Thursday and film showing of the Passion of Christ on Sunday. She said the event on Saturday will start late at night after all the church activities are done.

A rice cake vendor named Geraldine said she earned P12,000 for five days during Holy Week, while on ordinary days she would only earn P200 a day.

There will be 15 concessionaires and 15 local vendors that will set up their stalls during the event.

Niño Mike Torrevillas, secretary of the mayor and legal officer of Santa Fe, said Holy Week gives opportunities for the locals to earn.

“The honest intention of the event is promotion of the town. Of course, there is profit, but the primary objective is promotion,” Torrevillas said in Cebuano.