There’s ‘no gag order’ for priest

CHURCH officials denied that they’ve barred Fr. Roy Bucag from issuing statements against the Sta. Fe Municipal Government over the controversial Isla Music Festival that is scheduled for Holy Week.

Msgr. Joseph Tan, Cebu Archdiocesan media liaison officer, told reporters that Bucag was merely “advised” by his friends and fellow priests to no longer issue any statements or anything on social media against the Sta. Fe Municipal Government to keep the conflict between them from getting worse.

Bucag was present during the Chrism Mass organized by the Archdiocese of Cebu at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral yesterday.

As Bucag was about to be given his anointed oils from Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, he was met with applause by his fellow priests and mass-goers. When reporters tried to interview him, Bucag refused to comment.

Tan said that Bucag was still free to say anything he wanted on the issue and the Church has no plans of preventing him from airing his side.

In another interview, Palma said he met with Bucag during the clergy seminar last Monday.

He said he assured Bucag that he and the other members of the Archdiocese of Cebu are with him in his fight to keep the Holy Week in Bantayan Island a solemn one.

“Our stand as priests, ilabi na ang kaparian sa Bantayan Island, mao lang gihapon, nga unta ang atong mga local government officials tahuron nila ang atong long-standing tradition (Our stand remains, that local government officials should respect our long-standing tradion),” Palma said.

But Palma still hopes Bucag and the local officials of Sta. Fe will discuss the matter so a win-win solution can be reached.

Bucag, parish priest of Sto.Niño Catholic Church in Sta. Fe, organized a campaign to have the Isla Music Festival rescheduled after the Holy Week.

To express his opposition to the event, Bucag organized a prayer rally last Saturday.

But he earned the ire of Sta. Fe officials, led by Mayor Fe Esgana, who threatened to sue the priest for holding a rally without a permit.