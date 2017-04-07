50 bry. folks get medical services

HEEDING the call of Pope Francis to be compassionate and to help the poor, the AJD Angels of Hope Foundation and Can+Hear Marco Emmanuel Charity conducted another free dental clinic in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City last March 25.

At least 50 patients were treated and received full dosage of medicines during the half-day outreach program.

The medical mission was participated in by dentists and nurses, namely Dr. Emmanuel P. Mercado, Dr. Lloyd C. Dabon, and Charlene Gallentes.

Some volunteers and working scholars also collaborated with the free dental clinic. They were Alberto Cabella, Lynette Cañete, Evelyn Gimarino, Leah Beriarmente, Genevieve M. Broce, Cathy Mae Dacuma, Hannah Mae Registrado, Hanna Krister Reponte, Vincent Carl Silvano, John Lloyd Tamayo, Narlien Toñacao, and Deamemoore Zapra.

Kasambagan Barangay councilmen Danilo Heramis and Nestor Pasicula were present during the activity.

The organizers thanked Dr. Antonio Petalcorin, Dr. Jewel Ann Abella, Sandra Teng, Darlene Kaye Bacalan, Marivic Sabellano, Dr. Larry and Venjie Tugahan, and Altomed Pharma for funding the mission.

The free dental clinic was part of a series of annual humanitarian projects implemented by Can+Hear Marco Emmanuel Charity, which aims to reach out to the marginalized sectors of the community and to provide basic dental needs.