7 officers to face investigation after many complaints

SEVEN policeman were relieved and placed under investigation after facing administrative charges in the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB), said that these police officers received complaints after residents were not satisfied of their performance when they responded to the alarm and went absent on leave (Awol).

“This is still part of our internal cleansing for this year. These policemen are already in the admin holding unit of our office,” Devaras said.

CCPO Director Joel Doria said that the relieved officers will not be assigned again in the same unit and will be transferred to other police offices.

“It’ll be difficult if they influenced other policemen to do bad things. So as much as possible, they will not be assigned here again,” Doria said.

The seven officers are ranked Police Officer 1 to Senior Police Officer 1.

Last year, three police officers were relieved and transferred for investigation in the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 for their alleged involvement with drugs.