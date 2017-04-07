Bank assures normal biz amid City protest

A LOCAL banking official assured depositors of BDO Unibank in Cebu that their money remains safe with the bank following Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s decision to revoke the business permit of 27 BDO branches.

Hence, he discouraged them from withdrawing their BDO deposits.

The banker, who requested anonymity and who leads a non-BDO universal bank in Cebu, said all banks have business continuity plans that they can implement to remedy unforeseen events.

“I cannot imagine that a local executive can do this,” said the banker in dismay.

“They don’t have to be afraid nor worry because the bank is there. It’s impossible that they will lose their deposits. The bank is always there. They can always transact,” he aded.

Meantime, one of the easiest option is to transact online.

The Cebu Bankers Club has not issued any statement on the matter.

In a statement issued February this year, the bank owned by business tycoon Henry Sy said it has complied with all the requirements of the Cty Government.

“We have complied with the requirements, but despite that the City Government has refused to accept payments for local taxes and fees, and issue the permits contrary to what they did in the past. We have made the necessary arrangements for the clients to be serviced in alternative locations,” BDO said.

Only the business permit of BDO branch in SM Seadide City was spared from Osmena’s wrath since it only started its operation this year.