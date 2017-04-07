Bank assures normal biz amid City protest | SunStar

Bank assures normal biz amid City protest

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Bank assures normal biz amid City protest

Friday, April 07, 2017
By
Jeandie O. Galolo

A LOCAL banking official assured depositors of BDO Unibank in Cebu that their money remains safe with the bank following Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s decision to revoke the business permit of 27 BDO branches.

Hence, he discouraged them from withdrawing their BDO deposits.

The banker, who requested anonymity and who leads a non-BDO universal bank in Cebu, said all banks have business continuity plans that they can implement to remedy unforeseen events.

“I cannot imagine that a local executive can do this,” said the banker in dismay.

“They don’t have to be afraid nor worry because the bank is there. It’s impossible that they will lose their deposits. The bank is always there. They can always transact,” he aded.

Meantime, one of the easiest option is to transact online.

The Cebu Bankers Club has not issued any statement on the matter.

In a statement issued February this year, the bank owned by business tycoon Henry Sy said it has complied with all the requirements of the Cty Government.

“We have complied with the requirements, but despite that the City Government has refused to accept payments for local taxes and fees, and issue the permits contrary to what they did in the past. We have made the necessary arrangements for the clients to be serviced in alternative locations,” BDO said.

Only the business permit of BDO branch in SM Seadide City was spared from Osmena’s wrath since it only started its operation this year.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 07, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments