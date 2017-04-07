Bzzzzz: Woman rejected for crucifixion

A WOMAN from Bulacan offered to have herself crucified in Tuburan, Cebu on Good Friday but the town rejected her and settled for Gilbert Bargayo.

The woman was not identified by Tuburan Mayor Democrito “Aljun” Diamante. Mayor Aljun told Eric Manait on dyCM radio that (1) the parish priest didn’t want a woman to do the ritual and (2) she would be expensive as she would bring 20 people from Bulacan in her entourage. The woman has been doing the annual crucifixion in Bulacan for many years but wants to do her last one in Cebu.

Among the Bulacan women who did the crucifixion were, notably, Amparo Santos (“Mother Paring”), Lucy Reyes and Precy Valencia but they retired after having done at least 15 years of crucifixion. Usually, the retirees become faith healers.

The church discourages self-flagellation and crucifixion, citing other forms of devotion and piety. Mayor Aljun didn’t explain why the parish priest would take any part in an activity the church doesn’t approve.

Bargayo’s 23rd

It would be Gilbert Bargayo’s 23rd crucifixion this year since he started in Tacloban City in 1990. He had his 15th in Carcar City where his parents moved to, in Cogon, from Leyte. It would be his third in Tuburan this year. He’s 67.

The ritual requires a 40-day fasting, taking in only fruits and calamansi juice, and a a seven-hour ordeal during the Good Friday performance.

Firing by ‘smell’

The president has come upon a method for weeding out corruption in government: purely by smell. If he smells corruption in you, you’re out, even if it’s not true:

“Maamoy ko lang, kahit hindi totoo.”

No investigation or due process. And no publicity -- and no way to verify the truth.

