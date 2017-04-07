CCPO to field 1,300 cops for Holy Week

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be fielding around 1,300 police officers in strategic areas in the city for Holy Week.

They will provide tighter security in bus terminals, churches and other areas of convergence.

CCPO Director Joel Doria said police visibility in these areas will be 24 hours in the next few days.

He said this year’s police security will be tighter than that of the previous year.

“We will utilize all our police personnel,” he said

Doria also disclosed that bus terminals will have police assistance desks.

Churches and tourist spots will be patrolled by members of the Mobile Patrol Group. They will pay particular attention to Banawa’s Good Shepherd and Tabor Hills in Barangay Talamban.

Asked if they have received security threats in the city, Doria said there’s none. What they only got were reports on suspicious and unattended bags, which were immediately surrendered to the CCPO.

Doria advised the public to be vigilant.

He also reminded them to secure their houses before leaving by adding more locks and turning off all appliances.

CCPO will be disseminating flyers with security tips to the public before the Holy Week. Mary Nhel Dajao, CNU Intern