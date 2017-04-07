CH only gets P100 per van: TRO
CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmena clarified that the City Government is collecting P100 only per vans-for-hire (V-hires) as a fee from drivers who are using the vacant lot in Barangay Kamagayan as a terminal.
Osmeña’s clarification came after reports that the City is allegedly collecting P175 as terminal fee from the drivers.
A 44-year-old V-hire driver, who requested not to be named, confirmed in an interview that they are only paying P100 as terminal fee. They also pay an additional P30 for the dispatcher.
Mayor Osmena, in a news conference yesterday, said that the City is collecting P20 more if the van stays in the parking area overnight.
He said that the V-hire Drivers Federation collects P30 to pay for the salaries of their staff, including the dispatchers.
Part of the P30 goes to the maintenance of the facility, like the comfort rooms and eateries.
The mayor stressed that the City has no part in the fees collected by the federation. Czarina Rodriguez, CNU Intern
