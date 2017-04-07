City task force against 'illegal' haulers formed

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that he convened the Cebu City Mining and Regulatory Board (CCMRB) task force to apprehend truck drivers who are found transporting materials extracted from quarry and development sites with no special hauling permits.

In his news conference yesterday, Osmeña said that he designated Councilor Alvin Arcilla as his representative. The move was made following reported illegal earth movement in the City's upland villages, particularly in Barangay Binaliw.

Osmeña said that apprehended trucks will be impounded for six months. This is on top of the P2,500 penalty per truck that owners will be required to pay.

One truck has already been apprehended since the task force was launched last Wednesday.

Arcilla told SunStar Cebu that there are only two quarry and site development operators that were granted permits by the City Government.

Arcilla, however, pointed out that aside from a City Hall-issued permit, operators also need to secure a special hauling permit from the CCMRB to allow their trucks to transport excess soil outside development sites.

A developer has to pay P20 per cubic meter of soil transported, he said.