Cop's son, 4, buried

FOR the last time, PO1 Emmanuel Martinez fulfilled his four-year-old son's wishes by putting the child's favorite plastic guns on top of the coffin and printing his photo on a tarpaulin wearing a police officer's uniform.

The boy, who dreamt of becoming a police officer, was also wearing a uniform inside his coffin.

Martinez bade goodbye to his son, Emmanuel "Man-Man" Jr., who was laid to his final rest yesterday in Calamba Cemetery.

"Ayo-ayo, Dong ha. Naa ra si Papa diri (Take care, my son. Papa is just here)," Martinez said while sobbing.

"Pag ba-bye na ni Kuya, pagba-bye na (Say goodbye to Kuya)," Rose, Man-Man's mother, told her two-year-old son to say goodbye to his older brother.

Man-man was killed last March 30 by suspected drug user Danilo Remulta, 49, in front of their house in Sitio Tianggehan, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City.

Remulta, a balut vendor, admitted he was drunk and had shabu when he stabbed Man-Man in the back with a knife, which pierced the boy's heart.

"Residents in the area know me well, but the unexpected happened. Guard your children because they are in danger in the hands of drug users," Martinez said, as he advised parents to take care of their children.

The boy's playmates and relatives wore white shirts with Man-Man's face and "We love you. We will miss you" printed on it.

Martinez, a member of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Station 6, said that he is seeking justice for his son by filing criminal charges against Remulta.

He said he will always remember the hugs and kisses that his son would give when he came home from work. Man-man would have turned five on April 16.

"He will rest now. And it will be peaceful," he said, as a dozen of white balloons with the boy's name were released after the burial.