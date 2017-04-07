DOLE 7 stops operations of arrastre

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) ordered a local arrastre and stevedoring company in Pier 2 to stop its forklift operations following the accident that killed a shipping firm worker last week.

Lilia Estillore, Dole 7 Tri-City Field Office director, in her April 3 stoppage order, also gave Cebu Arrastre and Stevedoring Services Corp (Casscor) 15 days to correct its deficiencies as noted by Dole’s team during the investigation.

Renato Reymandaban Jr., 28, an oiler for Lite Shipping Lines, was working in one of the vessels when he was ran over by a moving forklift last March 27.

The accident reportedly happened while Casscor’s forklift operators were unloading the cargo from the ship.

During their investigation, labor officials found deficiencies in Casscor’s operations, such as its failure to hire a Dole-accredited safety practitioner, no first aider with certificate from the Philippine Red Cross and no personal protective equipment.

The operators also failed to install a strobe light on top of the forklift to serve as caution for the workers, no flagman or signal or stand-by personnel at the ship tasked to signal and ensure safety operation while onboard and no emergency medicine, among others.

Elias Cayanong, Dole 7 director, said he was saddened by Reymandaban’s death, adding that the accident could have been avoided had the standards on safety and health were in place in the area.