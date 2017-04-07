Doria: Fewer catch in infested places

THE police operation against illegal drugs continues with a fewer catch, said Cebu City Police Director Supt. Joel B. Doria.

He said that the numbers are going down, especially in drug-infested places like Barangay Kamagayan.

Due to the police’s concentration in drug- infested places, the illegal operations are evolving, he said.

Doria said peddlers sell inside lodging houses.

“A day will come and we will catch them all,” said Doria. Aprillice Alvez, CNU Intern