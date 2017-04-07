Doria: Fewer catch in infested places | SunStar

Doria: Fewer catch in infested places

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Doria: Fewer catch in infested places

Friday, April 07, 2017

THE police operation against illegal drugs continues with a fewer catch, said Cebu City Police Director Supt. Joel B. Doria.

He said that the numbers are going down, especially in drug-infested places like Barangay Kamagayan.

Due to the police’s concentration in drug- infested places, the illegal operations are evolving, he said.

Doria said peddlers sell inside lodging houses.

“A day will come and we will catch them all,” said Doria. Aprillice Alvez, CNU Intern

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 07, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments