Driver arrested for bringing drug tools
A DELIVERY van driver was arrested after suspected drug paraphernalia were found inside his bag last Wednesday.
It was discovered during an inspection at the entrance of one of the venues for the 31st Asean meetings.
Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, chief of the Regional Intelligence Division 7, said an improvised tooter and a plastic tube container were confiscated from the belt bag of Avito Gutierez, 35, at Shangri-La Mactan.
Gutierez was turned over to the Lapu-Lapu Police Station 2.
He will undergo a drug test in the Regional Crime Laboratory.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 07, 2017.
