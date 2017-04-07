Drunk farmer shot, killed in Argao
AN unidentified gunman killed a 42-year-old farmer in Sitio Maay-ay, Barangay Ubaub, Argao last Wednesday afternoon.
Police identified the victim as Juan Dimalata Manila, a resident of Barangay Cansuje in the same town.
Manila was reportedly binge drinking before he was shot.
When he got drunk, the victim reportedly confronted the unknown killer who passed by the village.
Some residents saw the culprit pull out a gun and hit Manila in different parts of his body. Police officers found an empty shell of a .45 pistol in the crime scene.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 07, 2017.
