Fire during heavy downpour explained

WHY do fires occur even if it’s raining?

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) 7 Chief Senior Supt. Samuel Tadeo said that the rain fuels electricity from unkempt and defective live wires.

“During a flood or a downpour, it is important to cut off your power supply by switching off the fuse box so that there won’t be any electricity that will run and get in contact with the liquid substance,” he said.

The water causes appliances and sockets to ground, spark and combust, resulting in fire.

“So you have to check your wires and appliances regularly. If you see chips on the protective cover of the wires, it would be advisable to replace it,” Tadeo said.

In situations where water has reached the wire or a socket, Tadeo advised the public to keep their distance and turn off the power supply.

If there are sparks or flames on the socket, Tadeo said it is a no-no to pour water on it.

“If there’s an available fire extinguisher in powder form, they can spray it. But if there’s none, call your nearest fire station immediately,” Tadeo said.

It is also important to contact the Visayan Electric Company (Veco) so that they can cut the power supply in the area and avoid untoward incidents.

The public are also advised to call Veco if they notice branches or trees that reach a live wire or transformer so that the personnel can trim or cut it.

For this week alone, the BFP responded to four fire alarms, the latest of which was in a compound on C. Padilla St., Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

The fire destroyed a house and damaged another one. The fire, which may have been caused by an electrical mishap, started in the house of Mark Veloso.

It also damaged an adjacent house.