GBP, BFP Toledo hold fire prevention drive

GLOBAL Business Power Corp. (GBP) partnered with the Bureau of Fire Protection Toledo City to promote fire prevention awareness during its recently concluded information, education and communication (IEC) campaign.

GBP through its Toledo subsidiaries, Cebu Energy Development Corp. and Toledo Power Company, teamed up with BFP to promote the importance of fire safety in observance of the Fire Prevention Month.

As part of GBP’s information campaign, the company hosted a fire safety awareness campaign that was attended by over 400 residents from Barangays Daanlungsod, Luray II, Poblacion and Sangi.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Julius Dagatan discussed to participants this year’s Fire Prevention Month theme, “Buhay at Ari-arian ay Pahalagahan, Ibayong Pag-iingat sa Sunog ay sa Sariling Pamayanan Simulan,” and some common household practices that may cause fire.

One of these practices is the use of butane for cooking.

“Butane (filled canisters) for instance, these are designed for outdoors and for one-time use only. But what we do is usually the opposite of what it is designed for. We should not wait for it to flare up before we learn our lesson,” Dagatan said in Cebuano.

Dagatan advised residents to always keep a copy of emergency contact numbers.

“IEC is just one of GBP’s way to let residents know that we are part of the community and beyond generating electricity, we are your reliable and trusted partner,” said Engr. Leah Diaz, GBP’s first vice president-Cebu operations.

GBP is an independent power producers in the Visayas, with facilities located in Cebu, Iloilo, Aklan, and Mindoro.