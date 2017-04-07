Guardo to get City exec role after suspension

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he is willing to grant suspended Councilor Jerry Guardo the executive function that he wants once the latter returns to City Hall after serving his three-month suspension.

Guardo, who is serving his suspension for simple neglect of duty, earlier said that he is interested to take the role of deputy mayor on infrastructure, urban planning, youth and sports development.

While he is still serving his suspension, Osmeña said that he wants Guardo to conduct information drive in the city’s barangays about fire prevention since the councilor, who once served as Barangay Sambag I chief, has done this before.

"He has undergone, in the past, the program clustering of barangays' sitios for a fire prevention program. We are going to organize and to ask him to be a resource speaker to explain how it works," said Osmeña.

The mayor said that the City is willing to provide fire equipment for the program. Mara K.Gabilan, CNU Intern