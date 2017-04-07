Guv joins tokhang ops

POLICE officers in Cebu Province have tried different strategies, including parading coffins and funeral cars in public thoroughfares, to persuade drug personalities to surrender and ask people to report any illegal drug activities.

To further inspire the public to do so, the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) invited yesterday Gov. Hilario Davide III and Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale to join them in their Toktok Hangyo (Tokhang) operation.

It was believed to be the first Tokhang operation that high-ranking government officials in the province led such activity.

Davide and Magpale gave out flyers with the numbers of the police to residents in Sitios Caombay and Camolinas in Barangay Poblacion at 9 a.m.

Children who were brought by their parents were given with stuffed toys and chocolates by the two officials.

After this, a dialogue was held at the Cordova Central School gym participated by drug surrenderers, barangay health workers, barangay tanods, residents in Cordova, among others.

“Ang position gyud nako personally and I’m sure si vice guv mao puy position (My position, and I’m sure this is also the position of the vice governor), is that the Provincial Government does not condone kaning extrajudicial killings,” said Davide.

But in an operation when a suspect fires his gun, the governor said the police have the right to respond, especially in legitimate encounters.

In the data provided by Senior Insp. Clemente Ceralde, chief of Cordova Police Station (CPS), there are a total of 898 surrenders in the town.

Magpale said the Provincial Government has a scholarship program for the children of the surrenderers so they can go to college or to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority center.

An allowance of P1,500 is also given to the scholar.

“When the police director told me that the first Tokhang will be in Cordova, I jumped at the opportunity kay duna koy ikapakita nga ang atong lalawigan dunay programa alang sa pagtabang sa efforts sa Presidente nga unta moundang na ta niini (because I have something to share that the Provincial Government has a program to help the efforts of the President in stopping illegal drugs),” she said.

During their house visits, Davide and Magpale were joined by Cordova Mayor Mary Therese Sitoy-Cho and Senior Supt. Eric Noble, the CPPO director.

“Manghangyo ko kadtong naay mga nahibaw-an nga na-involved sa drugas storyai intawn nga di na maabot nga mawala sila sa lungsod o sa kalibutan. Seryoso ang atong presidente sa pag-eliminate sa druga (I would like to ask everyone to advise people who are involved in illegal drugs to stop this so they don’t end up being killed. The President is serious in eliminating illegal drugs),” said Cho.

Magpale also took the chance to warn and advise parents not to get involved in cyberpornography, following several operations conducted in Cordova.

“Nya nakit-an ninyo didto daghan kaayong internet cafes dinhi (You also saw during our visits that there are several internet cafes), it gave us an opportunity to appeal to the owners nga unta nga i-block nila ang. (to block) porno sites,” she said.

Noble told reporters that Cordova was the first town in their list of schedule with the governor and the vice governor, that’s why they went there.

In Metro Cebu, including Cordova, no barangay has yet been cleared of illegal drugs, according to Noble.