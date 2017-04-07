Lapu drug bust yields 2 men, P10K worth of shabu
TWO drug suspects were arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City last Monday.
They were identified as Cresjoe Ywaniwan Talisic, 19, and Junkim Barana Conde, 22.
According to reports, a concerned citizen called the police and informed them that the suspects were involved in the illegal drug trade in the area.
Police recovered from the suspects 22 sachets of suspected shabu worth around P10,856.
The suspects were detained in the holding unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office. Rose Mary Guinto, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 07, 2017.
