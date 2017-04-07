Man arrested in another Lapu-Lapu buy-bust | SunStar

Man arrested in another Lapu-Lapu buy-bust

Friday, April 07, 2017

A 43-year-old man was arrested during a buy-bust in Purok Gumamela, Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City last Tuesday.

Operatives of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office identified the suspect as Melvin Cabalhug Soliano.

Seized from him were 9.6 grams of suspected shabu worth P113,280, buy-bust money and P600.

Soliano was brought to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital for physical and medical examination.

He was then detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office’s holding cell while waiting for the filing of cases against him. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 07, 2017.

