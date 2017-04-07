Man arrested in another Lapu-Lapu buy-bust
A 43-year-old man was arrested during a buy-bust in Purok Gumamela, Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City last Tuesday.
Operatives of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office identified the suspect as Melvin Cabalhug Soliano.
Seized from him were 9.6 grams of suspected shabu worth P113,280, buy-bust money and P600.
Soliano was brought to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital for physical and medical examination.
He was then detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office’s holding cell while waiting for the filing of cases against him. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 07, 2017.
