Noble to be PH police attaché: Taliño

CEBU Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble is about to end his term in the province following an order from Camp Crame.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office 7, disclosed that Noble will be sent to San Francisco, California as police attachē.

While Noble is yet to receive the formal order, he was informed of the order verbally, and that he had accepted it since the move is a big break for an officer.

While Camp Crame has not yet identified Noble’s replacement, Taliño will assign Deputy Regional Director for Operation Senior Supt. Dennis Agustin as officer-in-charge.

Taliño said there had been a number of applicants, but they are still waiting for Camp Crame’s decision.

They are waiting for at least three names from which Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III can pick a choice.

The PRO 7 chief lauds Noble’s performance as provincial director. Noble had been instrumental in declaring over a thousand barangays drug-free.

Taliño hopes Noble will have better prospects as a police representative in the US.

There were many who applied for the position, but Crame chose Noble.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the CPPO, with Gov. Davide and Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, conducted an Oplan Tokhang in Cordova town.

SunStar Cebu tried to get Noble’s statement, to no avail. AYB of SunStar Superbalita