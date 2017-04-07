Public told: Refrain from giving alms

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) warned the public against giving alms to street children and beggars to prevent them from returning to the streets.

CCPO Director Joel Doria said they support the move of the Department of Social Welfare and Services to strictly implement the City’s Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance.

“Our Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) has been conducting rescue operations around the city to help gather street children and place them in safe places,” he said.

Doria told the public that giving spare change to the children will entice them to live on the streets rather than in rescue centers since they can earn money just from begging.

Recently, the WCPD rescued 107 children, adults and senior citizens from three barangays in the city. The roundup was part of the preparation for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ meetings held in Cebu.

Doria also encouraged police officers to talk to civilians who are seen giving alms to street children and beggars.

“They can tell the person to refrain from doing the act or else they will be penalized,” he said.

City Ordinance 1631, also known as the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, “prohibits and penalizes the giving to and soliciting by mendicants of cash or material goods in public places, buildings and offices, as well as in any business or commercial establishment.”