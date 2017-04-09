1 wounded as guard fires gun accidentally
TOWING assistant was wounded after a security guard accidentally fired his gun on V. Rama St., Barangay Calamba yesterday morning.
SPO2 Rommel Bancog of the Homicide Section said that Ramil Villamarin was resting inside their bunkhouse when they heard a gunshot.
It was from the gun of 21-year-old security guard, Ramniel Cuizon.
Bancog said the caliber .38 revolver was not placed in a holster.
Homicide investigators confiscated the gun and recovered an empty slug and four bullets.
Cuizon is detained in Police Station 6 pending filing of charges.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 09, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!