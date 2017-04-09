1 wounded as guard fires gun accidentally

TOWING assistant was wounded after a security guard accidentally fired his gun on V. Rama St., Barangay Calamba yesterday morning.

SPO2 Rommel Bancog of the Homicide Section said that Ramil Villamarin was resting inside their bunkhouse when they heard a gunshot.

It was from the gun of 21-year-old security guard, Ramniel Cuizon.

Bancog said the caliber .38 revolver was not placed in a holster.

Homicide investigators confiscated the gun and recovered an empty slug and four bullets.

Cuizon is detained in Police Station 6 pending filing of charges.