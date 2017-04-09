Call center agent shot by unknown gunman

A CALL center agent was killed on Escario St. in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City yesterday dawn.

Investigators of the Cebu City Police Office identified the victim as Al Rashid Gampal, 31, who was on his way to work when he was shot by an unidentified gunman at 12:55 am.

He was on a motorcycle driven by his older brother.

The culprit fled immediately after.

SPO2 Rommel Bancog said that Gampal, a native of Zamboanga City, worked for eight years in a call center.

Investigators are looking into a personal grudge as the motive behind the crime.