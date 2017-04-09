MHAM hosts feeding for 150 children

AT least 150 children benefitted from a feeding program organized by the Matias H. Aznar Memorial (MHAM) last March 18.

The feeding activity, which was intended for the school’s nearby community especially the kids, was conducted in keeping with the founder’s vision to reach out to the community.

The feeding program, held inside the campus, was also organized in time for the birthday celebration of MHAM president and chairman of the board of trustees Elma Aznar-Sierra, said Community Extension Services Office director Dr. Ma. Yvonne Lanuza.

Facilitated by the Student Council officers led by governor-elect Louie Lopez, the activity was also graced by Jarvis Prochina, Dr. Luditha Pe, Dr. Charles Cabataña, Dr. Antoinette Leuterio, Dr. Rainelda Veloso, Dr. Rosemarie Diaz, Dr. Chamberlain Agtuca, Flora Baroman and some non-teaching employees.

The beneficiaries were delighted by the presence of Bob the Minion mascot, who entertained them with his minion moves. They also received giveaways and other prizes during the games.

Later that day, a annual dinner was held, which was attended by the Aznar-Sierra family, members of the board of trustees, guests, management committee, consultants, administration, department chairpersons, department heads and some non-teaching employees.