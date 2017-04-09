Osmeña asked: Answer cases

THE Office of the President directed Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to answer the string of complaints that were filed by Apas Barangay Captain Ramil Ayuman against him.

In an order dated March 9, Ryan Alvin Acosta, Malacañang‘s acting deputy executive secretary for legal affairs, ordered Osmeña to submit his verified answer in 15 days.

Last month, Ayuman lodged an administrative complaint for grave misconduct and serious dishonesty against Osmeña for allowing his relative to purchase the two Dodge Chargers that were reportedly donated to the City Government and for using these as his personal service vehicles before these were sold.

Ayuman also asked Malacañang to suspend Osmeña to prevent him from influencing witnesses and to preserve the records.

He also filed a separate complaint against the mayor and his wife after they ordered the reopening of the Inayawan Sanitary Landfill.

Sought for comment, the mayor said he is willing to answer the complaints, but reiterated that someone influential may be backing the personalities filing the cases against him.

The issue on the Dodge Chargers, he added, is a “rehash,” since the Office of the Ombudsman already ruled on the matter.