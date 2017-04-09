Police arrest 3 drug suspects in lapu-lapu

THREE drug suspects were arrested in separate operations in Lapu-Lapu City. Lapu-Lapu Police Station 3, led by Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III, arrested Saad “Aki” Diamla, 30, and Cherose “Che-che” Pamaybay, 29, near a gasoline station on 2nd Street at 4:30 p.m. last Friday.

A total of 26 sachets of suspected shabu, the buy-bust money and another P400 cash were seized from them.

Last Thursday, Cleopas’ team also arrested Aljon Mar “Jomar” Berame, 27, in Purok Atis at 9:20 p.m.

Police seized four sachets of shabu from Berame.